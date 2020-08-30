Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 24-30

People are still finding ways to spend quality time with loved ones during the pandemic, that's part of what made this week great in Central Georgia.

Tere' Randall says she wants to reach as many kids as she can, as fast as she can, so learning can continue during this pandemic.

The goal of this event is to help strengthen family and community connections outside of the home.

Saint Paul AME Church partnered with fresh communities and farmers to family to provide milk and fresh produce for more than 100 people going through difficult times.

Deo Oliver wasn't able to talk to his grandma until staff members connected them through FaceTime.

The hospital's marking director says the pandemic has put a lot of stress on their staff, so they brought in some furry friends to help blow off some steam.

Weston Stroud won a $5,000 grant, and he plans to use that money to bring life back to the Roxy Theater neighborhood.