Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 24-30

People are still finding ways to spend quality time with loved ones during the pandemic, that's part of what made this week great in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Central Georgia couple provides 'Creative Classrooms at Home' learning boards for online students

Tere' Randall says she wants to reach as many kids as she can, as fast as she can, so learning can continue during this pandemic.

2. 'Fishing With Dad' event held to unite Central Georgia families

The goal of this event is to help strengthen family and community connections outside of the home.

3. Macon church's food giveaway feeds more than 100 during pandemic

Saint Paul AME Church partnered with fresh communities and farmers to family to provide milk and fresh produce for more than 100 people going through difficult times.

4. 'I'm on cloud nine': Macon man reunites with his grandma through virtual visit

Deo Oliver wasn't able to talk to his grandma until staff members connected them through FaceTime.

5. 'Our staff just needed a little pick-me-up': Therapy dogs visit Fairview Park Hospital staff

The hospital's marking director says the pandemic has put a lot of stress on their staff, so they brought in some furry friends to help blow off some steam.

6. Community organizer plans to bring food trucks and vendors to historic Roxy Theater neighborhood in Macon

Weston Stroud won a $5,000 grant, and he plans to use that money to bring life back to the Roxy Theater neighborhood.

7. Macon group rallies to 'Stop the Violence' against women Saturday

The goal of the event was to bring all women together.