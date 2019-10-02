1. 'We were just all in tears:' Dog held at animal welfare for years finds forever home thanks to new legislation

Employees were wiping away tears at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare after saying goodbye to a dog who'd been a guest for 3.5 years.

2. 'It's a dream come true:' Meet the Georgia Air National Guard's first black female pilot to deploy

1st Lieutenant Andrea Lewis credits her parents with sparking her interest to take flight.

3. 'My job is going to affect someone else's life:' Dublin High students finish first Tiny House

Six months ago, nearly a dozen students began working on building a tiny house to fight homelessness in their community.

4. Macon teacher's Black History Month door decor earns class virtual reality field trip

Miller Magnet Middle School teacher Marcia Waller went above and beyond to celebrate African American history with her students.

5. Macon Mayhem players encourage healthy activity with Houston Co. students

In honor of National Heart and Stroke Awareness month, players encouraged kids to stay active.

6. Car show helps raise money for Lizella man's heart transplant

Steven Hicks is due for a second surgery for his heart, and his community is rallying behind him.

7. Tim Tebow Foundation holds 'Night to Shine' prom for special needs community

The Warner Robins community came together to put together a prom for the special needs community.

8. United in Pink hosts 15th annual Bunko for Breast Cancer event

United in Pink held its annual fundraiser in honor of Central Georgia breast cancer survivors.

9. National Signing Day 2019

Central Georgia's high school athletes took a step forward in their futures on Wednesday.