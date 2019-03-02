1. 'We need people that care:' McDonald's employee comforts customers

One McDonald's employee at Navicent Health is filling up customers' bellies and their hearts.

2. Special education teacher goes above and beyond for students

This Laurens County teacher is finding new ways to motivate her students.

3. Milledgeville police officers wear breast cancer pins to support fellow officer

Members of Night Watch B are rallying around one of their own to show support for breast cancer awareness.

4. Macon-Bibb firefighters receive award after saving woman's life

Navicent Health gave their Save Award to four firefighters after they helped save a woman who was going into cardiac arrest in November.

5. 9th annual Joshua's Wish Birthday Bash honors childhood cancer survivors

The event was held Saturday night and raised money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

6. 11 Houston Co. students make All-State band

The students now have the chance to perform in Athens late next month.