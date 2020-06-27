HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — A boat exploded at the Hernando Beach Boat Ramp Saturday morning.
This happened just before 9 a.m. Hernando Fire Rescue says there were five people on board the boat at the time of the explosion.
Firefighters say two teenagers suffered serious burn injuries and were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. They said that two others on the boat were also burned, but refused medical treatment.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers shut down the boat ramp following the explosion. It has since now reopened.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but is it believed the fire started in the area of the outboard engine.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
