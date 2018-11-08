A high speed chase ended when a car crashed into a home on Washington Avenue.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase started around 6 p.m. near Northside Drive and Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. involving GSP troopers and a white Hyundai Elantra.

The chase continued until the suspects vehicle lost control and crashed into a home at 853 Washington Avenue.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene by the Bibb County Sheriffs Department, but it's still unclear if the two passengers were arrested.

There was a woman asleep on the couch in the basement of the home who says she woke up to a car crashing into her window.

The Hyundai also hit another vehicle on Old Holton Road during the chase.

We will continue to bring you updates as we get more information.

