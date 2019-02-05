HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Watch 13WMAZ News at 6 a.m. to see Hilltop Elementary recognized as this week's 'School of the Week.'

Hilltop Elementary School in Houston County received the Georgia Military Flagship School Award Thursday morning.

The award recognizes schools that provide a supportive environment for military students and families. Hilltop is now one of six schools out of Georgia’s roughly 3,000 schools to receive the award.

As a part of outreach to military families, Hilltop Elementary has a military buddy systems, which allows new students to interact with other new students. The school also offers counseling services for military students, a Veterans Day program and more.

State Superintendent Richard Woods is a Navy brat, mentioned his experience moving around as a military family. He says he appreciated his teachers, and he is committed to making sure military kids are looked after in their schools.