MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — People from across Baldwin County came out by the dozens on Saturday to help clean up and get a tour of the historic Rockwell House in Milledgeville.

Owner Ross Sheppard is a buyer who specializes in historic buildings. "It went on the market, I came out here to look around, and my question what 'why not?'"

He says he is ready for this $500 thousand investment to pay off.

"The heating and air system is almost $50 thousand, the exterior paint job is $30 thousand, the wiring will be close to $20 thousand, plumbing will probably be another $20 thousand, so we have a pretty short list of big ticket items."

The house sits on 12 acres of property and comes with a winding staircase, balcony, and complete basement. With a total of six bedrooms in the home, each room is big enough to fit more than one person.

Sheppard says each room is about 400 square feet, making it perfect for student housing. Georgia College is just two miles away.

"We will have the four bedrooms upstairs, which will accommodate two people each, paying over $500 a person, so we'll actually be able to rent this out for $5,000 a month."

One volunteer who is helping with the cleanup is Mary Beth Pennington, who says she stayed in a historic home herself for three years while going to Georgia College.

"I believe that living in an old home as a student definitely gave me a bigger appreciation for Milledgeville in general just because there was a piece of history in that house but I became part of that history as I lived there for three years."

Now that restoration has begun on the Rockwell House, students can expect to have a new housing option soon.

Sheppard encourages other volunteers to help with both cleanup and other restoration. To learn more about the house or find out how to volunteer, click here to view their Facebook page.