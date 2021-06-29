Did you know 3 presidents have died on the Fourth of July?

Some of the men who were the most influential on the country's independence also passed away on its anniversary.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Fourth of July is synonymous with America's declaration of independence from Great Britain, but did you know some of the most influential men for that date also passed away on the country's anniversary?

Three founding fathers and former presidents -- Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Monroe -- all died on July 4, notes the National Constitution Center.

Jefferson and Adams, the second and third presidents of the country respectively, even passed away on the same day in the same year - July 4, 1826.

And if that year seems a little odd it's because their deaths landed on the country's 50th anniversary.

Monroe, the fifth president of the United States, would die five years later.