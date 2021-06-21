Community lines the streets to say goodbye to fallen Holly Springs police officer

The Ball Ground native is being laid to rest at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock on Highway 92, according to Woodstock police.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Holly Springs Police officer who died in the line of duty last week was laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Officer Joe Burson, who is remembered as a "model officer" by many, died on Wednesday after being dragged by a suspect in what authorities said began as a traffic stop.

The Ball Ground native services began Monday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock on Highway 92. The procession to Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth started on Highway 92 around 3 p.m. and ended shortly before 4 p.m.

The service was open to the public and a slew of community members lined the streets to show their support.

Highway 92 was shut down from Neese Road to Rolling Hills Cemetery, Woodstock police said.

"The westbound lanes of Highway 92 will be closed for the procession, and some intersections along the route will be blocked at times for the procession. The funeral procession will be lengthy, and traffic delays are expected as Officer Burson is carried to his final resting place," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all mourn the loss of Officer Joe Burson," the department said on Facebook.

The Ball Ground native was described by a colleague as "a fundamentally good man."