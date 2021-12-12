No cause has yet been determined.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A person was killed on Saturday in a home explosion in Polk County.

11Alive's Karys Belger went to the scene on Sunday morning, where the damage was stark. Aside from debris, it would have been hard to tell a house was ever there in the first place.

She spoke with a neighbor who said it happened early in the morning, and that her husband had jumped the fence to try to get toward the home and help the person who lived in it. The volatility of the situation prevented him from being able to get to the person, however.

Other neighbors said they knew the person inside, and were praying for their family and doing what they can to help.

Polk County Police said on Facebook to "please remember the family of the deceased in your prayers."

No cause has yet been determined. The local Polk Today news outlet reported the State Fire Marshal's Office is sending its Propane Team to investigate.