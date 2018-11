ST. PAUL, Minn. - A house on the 600 block of Payne Ave. in St. Paul has been destroyed after an apparent explosion Friday morning.

St. Paul firefighters are on the scene.

The St. Paul assistant fire chief said that one person was injured in the blast and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition. Eight people were also displaced.

An investigation has begun with the gas line outside of the house.

St. Paul Fire chief confirms house explosion, no word yet on cause. We’ll get an update here shortly @kare11 pic.twitter.com/2FFS4zpA31 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) November 23, 2018

