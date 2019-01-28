MACON, Ga. — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner and football fans are preparing to watch the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head.

"If you can't get excited for the Super Bowl, what can you get excited for?" asked sports fan Darrell Serls.

Serls plans on driving up to Atlanta with friends for the big game.

New England Patriots fan Chaudra Carter says she also plans to drive up to Atlanta for the show out.

While some football fanatics are getting on the road, others are preparing to have fun at home.

"After I get off work, I'm going home to get me a new outfit, and then I'm coming back up [to Overtyme Bar and Grill] to watch the Super Bowl," said Wayne Waller.

Mitia Brown plans on throwing a football viewing party with her significant other.

"I hope the best team wins," said Brown.