MACON, Ga. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a traffic crash than other people in passengers cars.

One Houston County man had a close call riding his motorcycle and went to the hospital after what police say was a hit and run.

Here are tips on how drivers can share the road safely with motorcyclists.

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety says since 2007, more than 10 percent of all traffic deaths were motorcyclists.

Jason Kerr says he's grateful he wasn't a part of that statistic.

An incident report from Warner Robins Police says Kerr was riding his motorcycle at the intersection of South Houston Lake Road and Smithville Church Road when another driver hit him, pulled over for a few seconds, and then drove off.

"When the car hit the bike, it slung me sideways and catapulted me out into the road and I went one way and the bike kind of went the other way," said Kerr.

Kerr says he'll need surgery on his hand, but he's thankful his gear protected most of his body from road rash.

"That full face helmet saved my life. With half shells, if my face would have hit the ground, I would have been pretty ate up," said Kerr.

If you're driving on the roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests allowing more following distance following a motorcycle, signaling before changing or merging with traffic, and checking blind spots and mirrors.

Jenni Kerr, Jason's wife, says she hopes the driver takes responsibility and that other drivers are more mindful on the streets.

"If you are not very aware of your surroundings, it could be really bad," said Kerr.

Kerr says one person's mistake can have serious consequences for other people, but he knows things could have been much worse.

"I'm glad that I can still get up and walk," said Kerr.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says that some motorcycle's flashing signals don't turn off automatically as most cars do, so drivers should wait to be sure the motorcycle is going to turn before proceeding.

Anyone with information on the accident Jason Kerr was injured in can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5378.