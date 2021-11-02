The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said “Operation Game Over" was conducted during the days leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said there were a record number of people arrested during a human-trafficking investigation leading up to the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Chronister said there were 75 total arrests and three of them are men who face human trafficking charges. The rest of the attests from "Operation Game Over” were people who were trying to buy sex, the sheriff added.

Sheriff Chronister said the youngest person arrested was 17 and the oldest person was in his 70s.

Through this operation, the sheriff's office said it was able to identify and rescue five women and one 17-year-old girl.

Busting human trafficking operations for Super Bowl LIV in Miami last year was hailed as "a success." And, there were 94 men arrested in undercover stings during 2018's big game in Minneapolis.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help. The National Human Trafficking Hotline operates a 24-hour hotline and can be reached by phone at 1-888-373-7888, by texting HELP to BeFree (233733), or by chat to talk about your needs, your options, and the resources they have available to help you.