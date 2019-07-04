JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County firefighters joined others across the Carolinas to honor a fallen firefighter.

17-year-old Brock Currens served the Four Oaks Fire Department in Johnston County.

He lost his life in an ATV accident while serving the community at an event at a local racetrack last Saturday.

Around 200 people total gathered at Beulah Hill Christian Church to honor his life, including firefighters from across the region.

20 different emergency vehicles then escorted his body to his final resting place.