Hundreds of people marched down Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins during a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon.

The protest led by the Houston County Branch of the NAACP, started in the parking lot of the At Home store and ended at Warner Robins City Hall. Marchers traveled a little more than a mile down Watson Boulevard. The march ended with a rally which included speakers, singers, and music.

Zelma Williams participated in the protest and said, "I have children. I have two sons and two daughters that are adults and I have nine grandchildren and two great grands and I want them to live. I don't want them to be killed, they deserve to live." Williams went on to say it says it's important that future generations don't have to endure the same struggles

The Warner Robins Police Department helped with traffic control.