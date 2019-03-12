FREER, Texas — A 143-pound mountain lion was shot by a hunter this weekend on a ranch in Freer, Texas. It was so large, the ranch owner decided to stop off at the Muy Grande Deer Contest & Country Store to show it off.

According to Kenneth Sharber at Muy Grande, who snapped a photo with the massive mountain lion, it was shot on Saturday by a lease hunter on John Walker's ranch. The cat was reportedly seen approaching a feeder when it was shot.

Walker took the 143-pound mountain lion to Muy Grande the very next day so Sharber could get a look at it.

Kenneth Sharber of Muy Grande Village posing with a 143-pound mountain lion that was shot by a lease hunter on John Walker's ranch in Freer, Texas.

Kenneth Sharber

