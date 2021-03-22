1 adult, 1 child killed, 5 others injured in wreck on I-85 Sunday night, police say

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the accident investigation.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A crash on Interstate 85 Sunday night claimed the life of two people, including a small child, leaving a second child in critical condition, police said.

College Park Police said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Riverdale Road.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP), who has taken over the accident investigation, said an unknown vehicle crossed three lanes on the highway, striking a Ford Explorer with seven people inside.

They said the impact caused the driver of the SUV to lose control and overturn. He died from his injuries, the GSP said.

Five children were all ejected from the Ford Explorer, they said, including a baby girl who died, a 4-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and two 13-year-old boys. The other passengers, including an adult female in the front passenger seat were all injured.