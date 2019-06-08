SUMTER, S.C. — After his five-year-old daughter went missing, a Sumter man is begging the community for help.

"I am so heavy right now," Dupray Adams says through tears on Tuesday morning.

Adams is father of Nevaha Lashy Adams, a five-year-old who went missing Monday night after law enforcement found her mother in their home dead. A family member discovered the body of Sharee Bradley, 29, inside the Lantana Apartments.

A suspect, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson of Charlotte, was seen leave the home. He is now in custody, and online jail records show he is facing a murder charge. Police say it is unclear what, if any, role he might have with the missing girl.

"I haven't slept, I can't eat, that's my baby, this is my last baby," the girl's dad says. "I would never think that this would happen to me."

Adams said his only hope is that his daughter is alive and safe. "My baby is too precious, she's too precious," Adams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

RELATED: Why police say an Amber Alert was not issued for missing SC girl