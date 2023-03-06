'I think it's good': Folks react to new Amerson River Park safety ordinance

Those 16-years and under must wear a life jacket if entering the Ocmulgee River. They are banned from entering at all if there's no adult supervision

MACON, Ga. — When the weather gets warm, folks are gonna want to cool off.

Amerson River Park is a popular place to do that, but Macon-Bibb Commissioners want folks to have fun while also being safe.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us more about a new safety rule that applies to some folks floating on the Ocmulgee at Amerson River Park.

State law already says that anyone 13 years or under must be wearing a life jacket if they're in a boat in the water.

However, Macon-Bibb County Commissioners say they wanted to have even more safety precautions to protect more people.

In March, commissioners passed a new ordinance aimed at protecting unsupervised minors and water safety at Amerson River Park.

One woman spoke of her concerns at the county commission meeting.

“I'll be glad to help you in any way by talking to other people in the country to avoid any more drownings because it's so sad,” she says.

The new ordinance says any person under the age of 16 must wear a life jacket when entering the Ocmulgee River in Amerson River Park. They’re banned from even entering the water if there's no adult supervision.

In a statement, county spokesperson Chris Floore says they want people to have fun, but that requires safety precautions.

“I agree with that, totally,” says Nathan Bickle.

Bickle says he and his family are at Amerson once a week in the summer.

“You know, raising two children and kids in general, they need to reach that age 18 before they can make their own decisions for safety,” he explains.

Owen Bressler is from Perry, but he says that doesn’t stop him and his friends from coming out to the water every other week. He agrees with Bickle.

“So, I think it's good. Just if no one is enforcing it, there's not a lot of reprimand for doing that,” he points out.

So, who is enforcing this ordinance?

Floore says it's supposed to be the Department of Natural Resources, but the county has one full-time park ranger enforcing the rule and warning folks of the water's dangers.

“I feel like it's not going to be enforced very well,” 18-year-old Madison Justice says.

She says she admits the safety rule is for the best.

“I feel like if I was 16, I’d probably be a little bothered just because I'm confident in how I can swim, but I do understand why it's there,” she explains.

However, Justice says for only one ranger to be keeping an eye on folks...

“It's gonna be super busy and for one person to be enforcing that, I feel like people are going to slip under the radar and it's not going to happen.”

Floore says the ranger can only cover so much ground, so they encourage folks to read the safety signs and use the free life jackets they provide at posts before you enter the water.

The ordinance also says that everyone must have a personal flotation device with you if they're entering the water in the park, regardless of age.