MACON, Ga. — Clarification: The county says a pay scale was implemented in July 2015 and a 1.5% cost of living adjustment for all employees in 2016. That was a one-time pay scale adjustment. In January 2018, deputies and firefighters also saw a 4-12% raises.

Sergeant Richard Senter served with the Macon Police Department for five years and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office since consolidation.

Right now, there are 18 open positions in his department.

"As bad as things are, that would at least have been a step in the right direction," Senter said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office reports they are more than 180 people short.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has asked for salary increases for deputies and other county employees before so Macon can compete with surrounding counties.

Senter says Mayor Reichert's veto for a one time $1,000 bonus for county employees is a slap in the face.

"I wish you would resign today because we need a new mayor. The whole time he has been mayor here, he's devastated the sheriff's office, the fire department, and the city," Senter said.

The mayor sent a letter to county employees explaining he believes the nearly $2.3 million cost should be used to build up county reserves.

He says a pay scale study needs to be the priority.

"Spending this money now hampers our ability to give them raises," Reichert said in the letter.

The salary to be a deputy with the sheriff's office starts off at about $32,000 a year.

According to a 2015 pay scale that was not implemented, they would have gotten a 4% increase each year and a 1.5% cost of living adjustment.

A new study would cost the county more than $160,000 and millions of dollars to implement. Senter says it needs to be done, but he is skeptical.

"A 1.5% raise one time in 15 years, I didn't think anybody anywhere would work for a company or government that that was their track record," Senter said.

Senter says he thought about leaving, but instead of backing down, he is standing up.

Commissioner Joe Allen says he is sponsoring a proposal to overturn the mayor's veto and he needs six votes to do it.

Commissioners Valerie Wynn, Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins say they would support Allen's proposal.

Commissioner Mallory Jones says he thinks the bonus is needed, but he is undecided on whether he will vote to overturn the veto.

Commissioners Larry Schlesinger and Al Tillman say they are going to support the mayor's decision.

Commissioners Scotty Shepherd and Bert Bivins did not return our phone calls.

