Music festival in Atlanta canceled due to weather concerns

ATLANTA — A large three-day music festival in Atlanta has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday, citing weather concerns.

Imagine Music Festival, which attracts EDM (electronic dance music) artists from around the globe, was expected to draw thousands this weekend on a plot of land in Chattahoochee Hills.

In a statement on social media, they said "mother nature leaves us no option."

"We are devastated to share this news, however, mother nature leaves us no option with the remains of Hurricane Nicholas causing severe weather throughout the region. Our public safety team, meteorologists, local authorities, and our experienced directors have determined that the potential for severe weather impacting the event site, creating an unacceptable risk of unsafe conditions for guests and staff."

Imagine Music Festival 2021 is cancelled due to severe weather. We are devastated to share this news, however, mother nature leaves us no option with the remains of Hurricane Nicholas causing severe weather throughout the region.https://t.co/p0sqmujCod pic.twitter.com/jykkihM4ij — IMAGINEFESTIVAL.com (@imaginemusicfes) September 15, 2021

According to its website, Imagine Music Festival was recently voted a "Top 30 festival in the world" by Fest300 and "Top Ten Emerging Music Festivals" by USA Today.

The annual festival, which was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, features multiple stages hosting the world’s top electronic musicians, DJs and bands.

Camping was being offered on-site for ticket holders.

"Safety is our #1 priority," they said on social media. "We're monitoring this weekend's weather closely and currently all activities are going on as scheduled."