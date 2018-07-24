The new school year is quickly approaching, but the heat is in no hurry to head out, which can cause some interior bus temperatures to ‘burn up.’

Hunner Clay used to attend school in Laurens County and she says she remembers riding the bus like it was yesterday.

“It was dreadful. I hate it,” said Clay.

Riding the bus is an experience she’s glad her little sister won’t be learning about this school year.

“I don’t want her to have to experience the kind of heat I experienced on the bus,” said Clay.

In the summer, the temperature inside the buses can be stifling.

Greg Pauldo, the transportation information director for Laurens County, took WMAZ inside a bus that at the depot that had been sitting in the sun all afternoon.

The temperature of the seat came in over a whopping 100 degrees, according to an infrared thermometer. Some students sit on the seats for an hour in those conditions as well.

“Routes on the east side of town end around 4 p.m. and the west side’s latest route should end around 4:35 p.m.,” said Pauldo.

With the last three years being the warmest on record, Kristen Powell says she worries for today’s students.

"It hurts my heart, it kind of makes worry for them more, especially because it is getting hotter," Powell said.

However, doors are opening to a new era of buses.

The newer buses come equipped with air conditioning, and after measuring the seats on an air-conditioned bus with the same infrared thermometer, it registered around 77 degrees – a nearly 30-degree difference.

A bus without AC has a price tag of around $80,000, while one with air-conditioning costs about $91,000.

In Bibb County, 80 buses have AC, half of the buses in Laurens County have AC and only a few in Houston County do.

Pauldo says Laurens County expects to get nine more buses with air conditioning this year and hopes all the buses will have air within the next six years.

They will also be handing out water bottles to kids on the buses without AC.

© 2018 WMAZ