"We had some glitches," said Commissioner Mallory Jones. "We know for instance that some notices did not go out."

Paying the license tax gives businesses the right to operate in the county, but the county did not even notify some businesses they had to pay the tax.

Others who failed to pay it one year were forgotten by the county.

"There was a practice from our business development services that they sent out a notice," said Jones. "If they didn't get a response, they dropped them off the list, which is not a good practice."

In other words, a business that didn't pay the tax one year would be treated like it closed -- even if it was still operating.

According to the 2020 business license form, a typical business must pay a $65 flat charge plus $39 per employee.

That means a business with 10 employees would owe $455.

"We want to collect what we're supposed to be collecting," said Jones.

But in potentially thousands of cases, they weren't.