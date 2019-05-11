BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A candle burns bright in Jade Wright-King's living room next to a photo of her late cousin, Veronique Reaves.

In October 2017, someone fired a shot at Reaves' car on Highway 212 in Baldwin County. A bullet sailed straight through her taillight, struck her in the back, and killed her.

"There's not a moment or a day that goes by that I—I just wish she was here," says Wright-King. "I think about Ronnie every day."

For two years, Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says his investigators have worked tirelessly on this case. They've even called in help from the GBI, FBI, and Google.

"We're using technology that we've never been used before," says Massee.

In the past 24 months, Massee says they've cleared at least two people that investigators suspected had serious involvement in Veronique's death. That includes a man seen in a white truck on surveillance video near the scene.

On Monday, Massee said investigators are now interested in another vehicle.

"With the type of cameras we have, we can't truly document exactly who we're looking for, but we have a very good idea what type car it is," says Massee.

Massee would not give a further description of that car, but says it was near Veronique's vehicle the night someone shot her.

"It's a timeline that we're very interested in," says Massee.

And as more time passes, Veronique's friends and family are still tense.

"When justice comes, I want to be that person to place those handcuffs on those people—or that person—whoever it is. I want to be there, because I want to look them in the eye, and I want to know why. Why would you do such a horrific thing?" says Wright-King.

By phone, Veronique's husband Analdo said he's still mourning the death of his wife and has a lot of unanswered questions.

He told 13WMAZ's Chelsea Beimfohr that he's asked investigators multiple times to hear the 911 call his wife made the night she was shot, but they won't release it to him.

Sheriff Massee says there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

