Georgia dog breeder tries to turn old ice cream store into kennel, issued violations for humane care

Complaints expose animal welfare system that often lacks resources and will to hold dog breeders and dealers accountable.

Janice, a pet owner in California who adopted a dog from Georgia, says the story of her Yorkie named Blanco is one reason why.

11Alive’s investigative unit, The Reveal , found more than a sick dog, but a sick animal welfare system. It’s why many advocates in the state are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to create an animal cruelty task force.

You’ve heard the expression - you get what you pay for. It may not always be the case when it comes to dogs. Pure breeds can cost thousands of dollars, even if they start their lives neglected in squalor or come with hidden medical problems.

SICK PUPPIES :

Janice, who has asked us to only use her first name, uses social media to post cute pictures of her dog Blanco's naps and new outfits. There's a more serious tone though, when she posts about what they've had to go through due to Blanco's health problems.

According to vet records obtained by The Reveal, Blanco has four places where her skull never closed and fluid builds up on her brain. The swelling causes confusion and a lack of coordination. That’s why Janice says her house is padded.

“It was devastating. Because they told me if her conditions got worse, I should put her down. And I’m attached to her, I love her,” Janice said, fighting back tears. “I’m praying for a miracle.”

As much as Janice loves Blanco, she’s confused why the dog was up for sale in the first place. Blanco wasn’t cheap, $2,000, plus the cost of the flight to get her from Suwanee, Georgia to San Francisco, California.

Janice went beyond medical updates. She also used her social media voice to tell others not to buy from Monica Wong - the pet dealer who sold Blanco. What followed were accusations on both sides of cyberstalking and bullying. They now have competing claims in court.

Wong insists the dog only had one hole in her skull when sold, sort of like a newborn child's soft spot, and was otherwise perfectly healthy.

When Janice raised questions about Blanco's health, Wong asked her to send back the dog. Janice has not, citing concerns for Blanco's safety. She also worked with her bank to get a refund for the purchase.

While posts on Wong's social media pages indicate she has had a number of happy customers over the years, The Reveal spoke with more than a dozen people in states scattered across the U.S., upset by their experience. On a zoom call, they talked for more than an hour about their frustration and even heartache.

One of the pet owners is Rachel, who bought an Imperial Shih Tzu from Wong that she said died four days later. According to Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) documents, Wong told inspectors she bought the dog from an unlicensed breeder, a violation of her own license. Wong said she later learned the dog might be ill, the actual disease was redacted from the GDA document.

Another owner Judy says her dog only lived two days after she picked her up. The vet bills to figure out what was wrong, added up to $3,000.

Caroline paid $1,800 for what she thought was a pure bred Yorkie, only to find out through Embark DNA testing that the dog is more Maltese.

“It doesn’t make me love her any less, but it just makes me angry,” Caroline said.

And two breeders, Kristie and Denise, bought dogs they believe had Brucellosis, a highly contagious disease that keeps females from having puppies. The breeders can’t prove Wong’s dogs were the source, but they argue the timing fits. Kristie says the disease impacted more than a dozen of her animals.

“I had to euthanize every one of my dogs. That cost me a little over $200,000. I do not care about any financial aspect, I think justice needs to be served for these poor dogs,” Kristie explained.

“It was very, very heartbreaking,” added Denise who also had to put down several of her dogs after the disease spread.

Several of these women said when they went online to criticize Wong’s business practices, they were cyberbullied, much like Janice. One woman said Wong posted her personal contact information online.