Expanding Medicaid: The debate, the cost, the impact on Georgians

People still have varying questions about the debate over the program, and11Alive is pushing beyond campaign rhetoric to look deeper into what expanding this health care program means.

The Peach State has spent over a decade debating Medicaid expansion. And as voters near the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, this issue has become a key one in the governor's race.

A second example is a person without kids. They don't qualify for Medicaid nor tax credits to buy health insurance until they make at least $13,590. There are 38 states in the U.S. that have decided to increase Medicaid eligibility to help push those struggling to the other side of the canyon. But 12 states, including Georgia, have not.

The federal government agreed to offer tax credits to cover or heavily subsidize the cost of buying a plan out of pocket. However, by the same law, adults can't receive the credits until their housing income is at least $23,000. Until the family reaches that income, there's nothing to offset the cost, hence the gap.

For a family of three in Georgia, the household taxable income has to be less than $7,600 a year to qualify for Medicaid in Georgia. One dollar more, and the adults have to buy health insurance themselves, and options on the exchange show buying a plan would cost about $11,000. That’s not possible.

Kaiser Family Foundation broke down the numbers. The politically independent non-profit studies health policy and has spent years trying to understand the discussion around insurance coverage for low-income families.

When politicians are referring to closing the Medicaid coverage gap, it often only accounts for a third of those people, mainly adults without children or disabilities. Advocates said they are the ones that kind of got lost in the shuffle when Congress passed the Affordable Care Act.

That leaves another 14% of people without health insurance; in Georgia, that's 1.4 million people.

People qualify for health insurance in several ways, with half of those insured receiving it through their jobs. For the other half, there's 16% on Medicaid, a program that helps low-income families, individuals and people with disabilities; 6% buy it themselves, and 14% of seniors end up on Medicare.

Suppose the phrase "closing the Medicaid expansion gap" operates on the notion that everyone should have some health insurance. In that case, the gap represents the financial barriers that keep potential applicants from receiving it.

Democratic vs. Republican political philosophy on Medicaid :

Georgia has the third-highest number of uninsured people in the nation. Though anyone can look at campaign ads, press events and Twitter and see the gubernatorial candidates only agree that more people need insurance, but not how we get there.

“We’ve got to do something to lower cost and provide more access,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at a campaign stop. “The solution is not more government.”

Democratic challenger Stacy Abrams countered at her campaign event: "We know that there are lower rates of health coverage in large part because southern states have refused to expand Medicaid."

Part of that divide stems from basic party philosophies between the U.S. Democrats and Republicans.

"The Democratic party has become the party of social safety nets. In contrast, though, the Republican party has espoused a much more individualistic market-based approach; this is not the work of government," Andra Gillespie, Emory political science associate, said.

That’s why in 2019, Kemp approved an alternative plan to help low-income citizens access health insurance, as long as they were in school, worked or volunteered 80 hours a month.

“Part of it is the idea [is] that work is dignified. Everybody should participate," Gillespie explained. "But there are also perceptions about why people are not working. That there are people who are scamming the system. They’d rather live off the government than work."

The plan helps provide free or low-cost access to insurance for those at the federal poverty level, or FPL. This program did not provide additional access for those who make between 100-138% FPL. These people usually work in the gig economy, like Uber drivers and other fee-for-service jobs.

“There’s a lot of churn in that population, and what I mean by churn is, people’s income fluctuates a lot month-to-month, year-to-year," Erin Fuse Brown, Director of the Center for Law Health and Society at Georgia State University, said. "And so they may qualify for Medicaid in one month, but then they may drop out of qualifying because they made a little more."

Fuse Brown added that this makes it challenging to manage a chronic condition, like diabetes, and explained this is why Congress has insisted they be part of the full expansion plan.

“It is more efficient, but also better care, to just allow people who tend to have this income fluctuation to stay on Medicaid,” she said.

The Biden administration quickly informed the state that the work requirements also unfairly burden citizens. Think of people without an internet connection or those who can’t work 80 hours a month because they are full-time caregivers to a disabled child.

“It causes fewer people to qualify for Medicaid coverage even if they were to be eligible just because they can’t keep up with the record keeping requirements,” Fuse Brown said.

But in August, a U.S. District Court Judge sided with Kemp, allowing the Georgia Pathways program to move forward with the work requirement.

Aside from their issues with the work requirements, critics also pointed to the program's cost. The state's court filing said Georgia would need to hire 117 employees to administer the program and had already spent more than $27 million to implement it.

Additional employees would also be needed to process and manage new enrollees that would gain access through a full expansion of Medicaid. The difference, since there wouldn’t be new requirements to track and maintain that coverage, the administration would remain the same.

But Kemp claims Medicaid is a bad program -- not enough doctors accept it, and costs keep rising. With state sovereignty at the forefront of their ideology, Republicans don’t want to rely on too much federal funding.

“Governor Kemp is going to make this an issue of thinking about government intrusion, about not expanding the state and bloating it beyond what it should be providing for voters,” Gillespie said.

Abrams wants the federal government to pay 90% of the Medicaid tab and join the 38 states that have expanded Medicaid. With Georgia holding back on expansion, our federal tax dollars are being split between the states that said yes, with none coming back.

“Costs are going up everywhere, this is a way to expand insurance access to people who actually need it,” Gillespie said.

Democrats assert that expansion makes sense for the economy as a whole.

“You never know when you’re going to get into an accident, come down with a chronic illness," Gillespie added. "So, the more people that get covered means that you don’t have people who are going to be forced into poverty because they had access to no health care."

But at the heart of the opposition, Fuse Brown said, is who started the push for expansion.

“The Medicaid expansion was part of Obamacare, right? It was part of the Affordable Care Act, which was the signature domestic accomplishment of President Obama,” Fuse Brown explained.

And it's hard to ignore that the 12 states declining to expand Medicaid coverage have either a Republican governor or GOP-controlled legislature.