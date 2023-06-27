Eternal flame memorial for Atlanta Child Murders unveiled

The 29 killed in the Atlanta Child Murders cases will be remembered with the memorial.

ATLANTA — Four decades following the series of killings knowns as the Atlanta Child Murders, which targeted African American children, teens and young adults from 1979-81, a memorial is being unveiled to honor those lives lost.

Among those who spoke Tuesday at the ceremony were Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms - who helped initiate the building of the memorial while in office.

About the Memorial

The Atlanta Children's Eternal Flame memorial, designed by German American artist Gordon Huether, includes an eternal flame and the names of the victims with a touchstone below each name for flowers or tokens to be placed.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms remembered the 29 lives lost in the Atlanta Child Murders and listed all victims alongside their age during a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2021. Bottoms will again be present for the unveiling of the memorial on Tuesday.

“I’ve said on multiple occasions that the lives of these children and young people matter then, they matter now. This memorial will be a reminder to each of us that their lives matter forevermore,” Bottoms said at the 2021 ceremony.

The memorial was a product of the “Mayor’s Advisory Committee: Atlanta’s Children’s Memorial Taskforce," in 2019, a group of mayoral appointees from the community brought together to build a monument honoring the lives lost during the Child Murders.

Bottoms, as mayor, reopened the case in March of 2019.

One man, Wayne Williams, has been named as the man behind the murders, but his guilt has been debated. Williams was only convicted of killing two adult men and sentenced to life in prison in 1982 but has always maintained his innocence.

