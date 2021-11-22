'It could have been prevented' | Medical staff didn't take inmate’s complaints seriously, he died hours later, officer says

Clarence Manning's death inspired protests outside the DeKalb Co. jail in 2019. The public didn't know the circumstances of his death - until now.

Four days after Manning died, dozens of people protested outside the jail, concerned with inmate treatment. They did not know the circumstances of Manning’s death at the time.

Manning’s sister, Shirly Nelson, said the county sent a deputy and a chaplain to break the news. “They were telling me they were doing an investigation and they would let us know, which they never did,” she said.

A short time later, the U.S. Army veteran went unconscious and never woke back up. According to the county medical examiner, Manning died of a strangulated indirect inguinal hernia, which means the blood supply to his intestine was cut off.

Security video recorded inside the jail shows the 64-year-old inmate appeared to be having a seizure while sitting in a wheelchair surrounded by multiple jail employees.

Yet, McKinney wasn’t the only sheriff jail employee concerned with Manning’s health that day. Malaysia Richardson, another detention officer, stated “As I was rolling the wheelchair out of the room, he just started shaking. He wouldn’t stop shaking."

“He seemed shaky. In my opinion, he didn’t seem as if he would be able to sit up,” said Sgt. Sonya McKinney during an interview with an internal affairs investigator about the incident.

However, it would take multiple requests from frustrated sheriff employees before medical staff eventually arrived.

According to internal affairs records, sheriff employees announced a “signal two” on the radio on May 11, 2019 just after 1:00 p.m. for Manning. That radio signal meant deputies needed the infirmary to immediately respond to an inmate having a medical emergency.

The officer’s claim was discovered by The Reveal , 11Alive’s investigative team, in records recently made available to the public.

A DeKalb County detention officer said she believes a man’s death could have been prevented if the jail’s medical staff took his cries for help seriously.

Chapter 1 : Medical Care Denied

More than year later, audio recordings from the internal affairs file help paint a picture of what went wrong. They include interviews with multiple officers who voiced concerns with the medical staff’s response.

Officer Richardson said a nurse told her there was nothing wrong with Manning after issuing the signal two call for help. “[The nurse] said, ‘We just had a signal two from that same inmate. Nothing's wrong with him. He's got a hernia problem. That's not a major issue. He’s going to be in pain sometimes,’” Richardson explained.

Tinisha Ransome was one of the detention center’s doctors at the time. During a recorded interview, a sheriff investigator appeared baffled with Dr. Ransome after learning it took two officers, a sergeant and a lieutenant to convince her a wheelchair was needed to pick Manning up.

“If three, four different people have called you and said, ‘Hey, we need medical to come up to get him,’ the question should no longer even be, ‘Can he walk?” the investigator said.

“No, we just try to get an idea of what's going on,” Dr. Ransome said.

The sheriff investigator pushed back, adding “There's obviously something wrong when that many people that are calling to say, ‘Hey, I need medical to respond to come and get him,’ There is an issue there."

According to Manning’s records, medical staff knew he had issues with his hernia for months. He first notified them on Feb. 19, shortly after he was booked following an arrest for assault.

On March 4, Dr. Ransome noted Manning's condition in his chart.



The day before he died, officers alerted medical staff to Manning at least two different times for intense hernia pain. Each time, they explained that he was suffering from intense pain and could barely walk. A nurse even documented that Manning asked to go to Grady hospital but it never happened.

Officer Richardson made it clear who she thinks is at fault. “I feel like it could have been prevented,” said Richardson. “But, I don't think medical perceived it as being serious.”

Manning’s sister echoes the same outrage. “If they got him and probably transported him to the hospital right then, it could have been prevented,” she said. “Nobody deserves to die like that.”

Attorney Natalie Woodward represents Manning’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit. She believes the liability falls on the medical staff.

“At the end of the day, the deputies and the correction officers are at the mercy of the medical providers,” Woodward said. “The medical providers are contracted companies that the county contracts with and the counties depend on to give this medical care to.”

Over the past 10 years, DeKalb County has paid a company called Wellpath about $9 million a year to staff the jail’s infirmary.

The company declined an on-camera interview.

Dr. Ransome also never responded to The Reveal’s requests for comment. According to her LinkedIn profile, she left the company about a month after Manning’s death.

A Wellpath spokesperson eventually sent a one sentence response. “Wellpath has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation, and out of respect for both the Manning family and the legal process, we believe that further comment would be inappropriate at this time,” said Judy Lilley, the company's vice president of corporate communications and public affairs.

Sheriff Melody Maddox also declined to respond to Manning’s death or the medical staff’s actions that day, though the county is not named in the lawsuit.

Since Manning's death in 2019, four more detainees have died and since 2001, 75 people have died while in the county’s custody.