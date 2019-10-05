Phone batteries never last as long as they say they will, making portable chargers an absolutely necessity in this day and age. But even those portable chargers need to be charged. It’s a vicious cycle. So when you’re camping, hiking, or road-tripping, how can you ensure your phone stays alive? Solar power.

This BigBlue 5V 28W Solar Charger works basically like any other portable charger except you never have to plug it in to juice up. Instead, it gets its energy from the sun. That means you can use it pretty much anywhere — in the middle of the woods, on the beach, or even at the top of a mountain.

The built-in ammeter will show you the amount of power you’re receiving from the sun. Naturally, if it’s cloudy, the number won’t be quite as high. Just unfold each of the panels to obtain the maximum 28W solar capacity, plug in your phone to one of the two USB slots and zip it up in the pocket to protect it from dirt, water, or overheating. It easily folds back up to the size of a magazine for easy transport.

Pick up the BigBlue 5V 28W Solar Charger now for $59.99 on Amazon. With a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, it’s unlikely that you’ll regret it.

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. StackCommerce is a partner of this station and its parent company; it selects products you might find interesting and creates stories about those products. StackCommerce, this Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.