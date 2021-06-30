'Constitutional crisis': Georgia human rights group gets DOJ's attention after Ware State Prison riot

Former corrections officers tell 11Alive about inhumane conditions and staffing shortages that were ignored before the dangerous riot at Ware State prison.

"Yea, I’m actually literally on the billboard,” said Jonathan Daniels, a former member of the elite Correctional Emergency Response Team, or CERT, assigned to Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia.

One of those officers speaking out includes a former poster child employee. The Georgia Department of Corrections used his pictures in recruiting materials, including a billboard along GA-400 outside the agency’s training headquarters in Forsyth.

Former corrections officers sat down with The Reveal to explain why they believe the systematic problems at the facility lead to the dangerous 2020 riot where hundreds of inmates took over the facility and multiple guards were injured when taken hostage.

11Alive’s investigative team, The Reveal , has uncovered information showing the federal government has likely launched an investigation into Georgia’s prison system. The probe follows a request from a civil rights organization last year which outlined deteriorating prison conditions and staffing shortages putting inmates and officers in danger.

“When you factor in the working conditions and the dangers, multiplied by the fact that you don’t have the help that you need, it’s not worth it,” said Daniels.

The day after the prison riot, Daniels resigned. For him, it ended a job he hoped would lead to a long career in law enforcement.

"I can’t be mad at somebody for being mad because the only toilet you have access to is spewing dirty water into the floor of the only room you have to live in,” Daniels said.

Cell phone video recorded by inmates and posted on social media show toilets not working, no running water and limited access to showers.

The Georgia Department of Corrections identify the riot as an isolated “disturbance,” on its website , but The Reveal spoke to former correctional officers who painted a picture of systemic problems for years, often ignored by supervisors.

“I was terrified walking in. That may not sound particularly brave to admit, but all you have is yourself and some bean bag rounds in a shotgun, and don’t know how long it is going to take for backup get there, it’s not fun,” Daniels explained.

When he arrived, Daniels said at least 500 inmates were roaming free and two officers were taken hostage. “Both of them were bleeding,” said Daniels. “The unit manager was almost unrecognizable. His face looked like hamburger meat.”

On August 1, 2020, Daniels was one of the first on his team to respond to an unfolding riot at the prison . “You could hear explosions from inside,” said Daniels. “Inmates had gotten a hold of officers’ equipment, keys and radios.”

"IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT - LEAVE" :

While prison conditions worsened at Ware, officer staffing dropped to critical levels. According to state records, the prison operated with about half the officers it needed months leading up to the riot.

Traci Mondragon and Chris Hickox were correctional officers at the prison for nearly 3 years. They resigned about a year before the riot with no serious disciplinary actions identified in their personnel files.

The married couple said it was not uncommon for one officer to supervise hundreds of inmates at a time. Mondragon vividly described one inmate who attacked her while inspecting his cell for suspected contraband.

"I had an inmate wrapped his arms around me from the front and from the back. They were trying to throw me over the banister from the top floor, which the only thing below me is concrete and steel, “ said Mondragon. “I have permanent nerve damage in this elbow from the slamming me into the door jam over 30 times. “

When they tried to raise concerns to supervisors, both said they were met with deaf ears. “They told us, ‘We’re not holding a gun to your head, if you don’t like it – leave,’” Hickox explained.

Mondragon claims she witnessed supervisors alter documents to make it appear staffing was better than reality. “They fudged numbers like that all the time, because they knew they could put such and such person’s name down because no one would question the fact that oh yea, that person works all the time.”

All three former officers The Reveal spoke to, claim security cameras were often broken, including handheld radios.

“Some buildings had radios that worked, some buildings had radios that didn’t work. Some buildings didn’t have radios at all,” Daniels said.

Daniels, a former U.S. Army Reserve medic, also complained to supervisors about conditions and staffing shortages. Nothing changed.

Safety isn’t the only factor for officer staffing shortages. In 2018, Georgia agreed to pay $429,000 in back pay to correctional officers after the U.S. Department of Labor found that the agency wasn’t paying them overtime.