MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: Saturday, 3:40 p.m.

The inmate was identified as Elder Horman, 40, who was being held for a misdemeanor probation violation.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators are working the death of an inmate at the Bibb County jail.

A news release says around 6:00 Saturday morning, corrections deputies found a man unresponsive in his cell.

It appeared that the inmate hanged himself.

Life saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced dead on scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed since the death happened in custody.

The inmate’s information will be released when next of kin is notified.