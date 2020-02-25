OCEANSIDE, Calif. — It was a special delivery in Oceanside Monday morning as Oceanside police officers and Vista firefighters helped deliver a baby on the side of the road!

911 dispatchers got the call about 7:30 a.m. near Rancho Del Oro and Vista Way.

"We rushed there as fast as we could," said Oceanside police officer Chris Marr. "I had no idea what to expect."

Oceanside PD

"[Dispatchers] said 'She's 40 weeks pregnant.' Knowing I just had a kid, 40 weeks - that's green light time!" said Officer Brett Shields

"I think it went from, 'I think she’s giving birth,' to 'The baby’s coming out!'" said Officer Marr.

The couple parked their truck in a nearby cul-de-sac. Police say the baby was pretty much out when they got there.

"I saw the baby down towards mom, she had her in her hands. First thing I thought, 'Let’s get her up,'" said Officer Shields.

He placed the little girl on mom's chest.

"It was great. Everybody wants to hear the baby cry right away. When she gave out that yelp and started crying and moving around it felt so much better," said Officer Shields.

"She was a cute little baby, cute little girl all bundled up," he added with a smile.

Officer Marr is not a dad yet. After today, he told us this:

"Yeah, I’m still re-evaluating that, thinking about that, we’ll see," he said laughing.

Oceanside Fire Engine 214 arrived and used a delivery kit to cut the umbilical and collect the placenta.

The father and mother are doing fine and are the parents of a healthy baby girl, they were transported to Tri-City Medical Center for follow-up.