LEXINGTON, S.C. — A child is recovering after a Jeep crashed into a home in Lexington County Friday morning.

The incident happened on Chisolm Way around 10 a.m.

The County of Lexington said the person driving the Jeep left the road and hit the home. Inside the house at the time was a child playing in the living room, who was struck by the Jeep.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Lexington County Fire Special Operations had to stabilize the home so the vehicle can be removed. What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

County of Lexington