Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

ATLANTA — A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him at his trial.

Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck.

Beck was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. He had been indicted months after taking office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association.