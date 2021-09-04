Reagan's would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

John Hinckley has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a gated community in Williamsburg. He shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Virginia home he's currently residing in with his mother and brother.

John Hinckley's lawyers stated in a court filing Thursday that he wants to schedule a hearing for unconditional release. Experts who've assessed Hinckley say he poses little risk to himself or others.

The filing doesn't indicate exactly what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley.