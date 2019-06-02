JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Witcher Tate Wilson taught seventh grade English at Clifton Ridge Middle School in Jones County.

Now, he faces five counts of child molestation charges involving four male victims.

Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton from the Jones County Sheriff's Office took the stand in magistrate court on Wednesday to explain the investigation.

"As of today's date, we have conducted interviews with 23 students at Clifton Ridge Middle School," Gleaton said.

Gleaton said they've talked to 20 boys, all ages 13 and 14, who said Wilson had inappropriate conversations with them about sexual acts.

"A student at the school had made contact with another teacher at the school and disclosed information in regards to what was described by the student as sexual harassment. That teacher then contacted her superiors, then the Board of Education contacted us," Gleaton said.

In addition to the conversations, Gleaton says four of those boys told him that Wilson touched them inappropriately.

One even said Wilson exposed himself, and another said Wilson touched his genitals directly.

"[A student] stated that Mr. Wilson told him not to tell, quote, 'It's technically molesting,'" Gleaton said.

Arrest warrants say the five charges against Wilson all happened on the school's campus.

"All the incidents, according to the victims, were lead to occur within the confines of the school building," Gleaton said.

After Gleaton detailed each of the five warrants, Magistrate Court Judge Lewis Patterson said there was enough evidence to send Wilson's case to Superior Court.

The District Attorney's Office says Wilson's bond hearing is set for Thursday morning in Jones County Superior Court.