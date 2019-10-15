MACON, Ga. — Some people in Jones County say they are nervous about a transition facility for men possibly coming to their neighborhood.

Some homeowners in the Wayside community say safety is their main concern.

A rezoning decision could allow for a drug rehab center or halfway house for men in that neighborhood.

Neighbors Mattison Dees and Mickey Hill have lived in the Wayside community in Jones County for decades.

"I came and spent 20 some odd years renovating this old house and now that it's on there, I just don't want anything to happen to this," Dees said.

Dees and Hill say they are just some of many homeowners in the area who don't like the idea of a drug rehab center or halfway house possibly coming to 1350 Monticello Highway.

Cross Roads Recovery Ministries is asking the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use of the land.

It is currently zoned as agricultural-rural and is around 100 acres. Hill and Dees say they want the men recovering to get better and find the help they need. They just don't think their neighborhood is the best location to do that in.

"If it helps someone get well and he gets back in society, I'm all for that but I think the return on those people is quite rapid. They don't go in one time and come out and never have to go back again," Dees said.

Some people say they have traffic concerns and fear property value will go down and crime will increase if commissioners vote to bring the transition facility to the county.

"There's always a bad apple in that group and we don't want that bad apple to wind up out here," Hill said.

Planning and Zoning will hear the item at a public meeting on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Jones County Government Center.

"If we lose this little neighborhood, we'll never come back again," Dees said.

Commissioners will not vote on the building until May 5, 2020.

