JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding an 85-year-old man reported missing out of Northwest Jacksonville.

Bill Clyburn, 85, suffers from dementia and was last seen Tuesday walking away from his home in the 2400 block of Soutel Drive at around 7 a.m., according to police.

JSO said Clyburn was using his walker.

If you have any information on Clyburn's whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.