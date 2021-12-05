Judge says Capitol-riot suspect can move back to Sumter County

McCall Calhoun has lived in Macon since March, but said the three-hour commute hurt his law practice and his health

MACON, Ga. — After 10 months, a federal judge says an Americus lawyer accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot can move home to Sumter County.

On Thursday, a District of Columbia judge gave W. McCall Calhoun permission to live in Andersonville .

Calhoun spent about six weeks in federal custody after a Macon federal judge denied bond for him in January.

Then he was sent to D.C. to face federal charges in the Capitol riot.

But in March, a different judge agreed to release Calhoun and let him resume his law practice.

That judge said he'd have to live with his sister in Macon and commute to work in Sumter County.

Last week, Calhoun asked the judge to reconsider.

He wrote that the three-hour daily round trip between Macon and Americus was hurting his law practice and his health, costing him money and putting wear and tear on his car.

McCall wrote that initially he wanted to live in Macon, rather than Sumter, because of "threats and harassment" due to his involvement in the Capitol case.

But those have ceased, he said.

Calhoun faces several federal charges, including trespassing in the federal building and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested at his sister's house in Macon on Jan. 15.

A few days later, Macon federal magistrate judge Charles Weigle told McCall he was too dangerous to release. He said McCall had been "seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology."

Prosecutors say Calhoun posted photos and videos to social media during what he called the "hostile takeover" at the Capitol.

They cited his public social media posts, which included language like "tearing Nancy Pelosi to shreds," "slaughtering" and "taking headshots" at enemies, and "bringing the body bags."