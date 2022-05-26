The sheriff's office also provided tips for staying safe on the river.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a sexual assault that they said happened on the Tallapoosa River.

According to a Facebook post, deputies originally responded to Higgins Hospital, where a woman kayaker told them she was traveling down the river between Broad Street and Liner Road when the incident occurred.

According to them, she stopped at a sandbar area near the horseshoe part of the river and was accosted by three men. The sheriff's office said the woman was able to get away from the men attacking her but was injured some.

They add that the situation is being treated as a sexual battery investigation. Those with any information are being asked to contact the sheriff's office at 770-646-2011.

In the meantime, both the victim and the sheriff's office are trying to make others aware of the potential danger. In the Facebook post, the sheriff states "We know that kayaking and floating the Tallapoosa River is very popular and can be a wonderful, relaxing time for individuals, as well as, for small and large groups. Please be aware that not everyone is there for a positive reason."

In addition, the sheriff's office provided these tips for staying safe on the river: