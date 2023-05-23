"He was just in his room playing video games when this guy crashed into the building," Joel Orellana said.

KENNER, La. — Surveillance footage shows an ice cream truck speeding before crashing into a child's bedroom in Kenner. He is critical and his family is asking for prayers for a miracle.

Adrian Fajardo, 12, is hospitalized in Children's Hospital currently. His family said he is very intelligent and loves soccer.

"He's a very brilliant kid, you speak with him and it's amazing," said Luis Maradiaga, Adrian's uncle.

Saturday afternoon, he was inside his family's apartment in Kenner. Surveillance video shows an ice cream truck speed down Dartmouth Place and then into his family's apartment.

"Just crash his vehicle in my family's apartment. Never hit the brakes," said Joel Orellana, another of Adrian's uncles.

Kenner police are still investigating why. They have ruled out a medical emergency and are looking into whether the truck may have had a mechanical issue.

Adrian was sitting in his bed playing video games. His uncles said the truck pushed him through two walls in the home, leaving him trapped under rubble. It took police 40 minutes to find him.

"Very amazing kid and in our dream, it's like to get him back. Right now he's in a very tough situation. As a family, we've been having a very, very tough time as a family and we want him to come back, come back the way he used to be," Maradiaga said.

He was taken to Children's Hospital with broken bones in his legs and hip. He had internal bleeding which has since stopped but Adrian is still critical with a fractured skull and swelling in his brain. That's the family's biggest concern.

"They did another surgery last night but he hasn’t improved any so we're asking for the prayers to keep coming because he really needs a miracle to pull through," Orellana said.

That's what this family is asking others to pray for.

"Just waiting for a miracle and I know you guys listening and watching us, we ask you for your prayers," Maradiaga said.

While Adrian's parents sit by his side, they are faced with the loss of their home too.

Orellana set up a Go Fund Me account to help.

"They're pretty much homeless, they lost everything. The truck came through and destroyed everything they had," he said.

The ice cream truck driver had minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. He has not been arrested or faced any charges as police are still trying to figure out what caused him to crash into the apartment and determine whether it was accidental.

Children's Hospital said Adrian has had to undergo about a dozen blood transfusions. There is not an official donation drive being held for Adrian, but Children's is hosting a blood drive Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 and donors are encouraged to stop by. To sign up, click here.

To donate to the family, click here.

You can donate blood on behalf of Javier Adrian Flores at Sam's Club in Kenner on Thursday, May 25, or at the Metairie Donor Center.

The Blood Center released the following statement:

“12-year-old Javier “Adrian” Flores was playing video games in his home when a speeding ice cream truck crashed through the wall of his family’s apartment, leaving him pinned under the vehicle and debris. So far, he has received 16 blood transfusions to aid in his recovery and he remains in critical condition where he could require more.

Your blood donation will help us ensure supplies are available for Adrian, as well as other patients who may require blood to survive and recover.

Tell staff at the blood drive that you are donating as a “Replacement for Javier Adrian Flores” and instead of a t-shirt, The Blood Center will make a donation to help his family with out-of-pocket medical costs.”