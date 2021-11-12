State Trooper Sarah Burgess said there is significant damage reported, including a collapsed roof at a candle factory that had an estimated 110 people inside.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.

The hardest hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated."

Kentucky State Trooper Sarah Burgess said that there is significant damage reported, including a collapsed roof at a candle factory that had an estimated 110 people inside when the storm hit around 9:30 p.m. central time.

Beshear said the roof collapse caused "mass casualties."

He added that officials believe the death toll in Mayfield is expected to be somewhere in the dozens.

Burgess said the city had been hit hard with widespread damage including structure collapses and blocked roadways.

"Numerous homes have collapsed," she said. "There's been damage to nursing homes, damage to the court square, in fact. The courthouse here in Graves County has been damaged."

In his brief, he said there were reportedly four tornadoes that hit multiple counties in Western Kentucky, with the primary tornado possibly breaking historic records.

"The primary tornado was on the ground continuously for over 200 miles in our state," he said in a Saturday morning briefing. "Something we have never seen before."

Beshear said 181 Kentucky National Guardsmen have been deployed to communities across the state for search and extraction and debris clearance efforts.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

