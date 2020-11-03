ATHENS, Ga. — College swim teams, watch out! There's a new Georgia Bulldog in town.

A 7-year-old kid battling Leukemia is now an official member of the University of Georgia Bulldog's swim team.

Mycah Wallace proved he was just the fighter they need on the team.

On Tuesday, the Georgia kid took part in the draft day and became an official member of the co-ed swim and dive team. Mycah gets to come to the swim team's practices, games and team dinners.

Guess it's never too young to be drafted to the Georgia Bulldog's swim team. Go, Mycah!

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder