TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers have found the man they said kidnapped a 2-year-old in Georgia and killed three others Tuesday night.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Caesar Crockett is in a standoff with law enforcement near I-75 and I-4. Troopers said the missing child, King, was found safe, but Crockett is still inside a car and armed.
Troopers said the area should be avoided at all costs.
Crockett is accused of shooting and killing members of his son's family Tuesday night.
RELATED: Search on for missing 2-year-old, father after triple murder in Georgia home
