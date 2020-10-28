2 children die in mobile home fire, mother critically injured

A 12- and 8-year-old from LaGrange did not survive, despite efforts from their mother to get the children out.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Two children died Wednesday following a fire at a mobile home in LaGrange, police said, and their mother is in critical condition.

A 911 call was made around 4 a.m. to the Cherry Valley Mobile Estates mobile home park. When fire crews and police arrived, the home built in the 1970s was fully engulfed, officials said.

12-year-old Desmond Chester and 8-year-old William Chester did not make it out, despite efforts from their mother, 38-year-old Lynette Chester, who remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. Jason Holmes, 40, also lived in the home, but did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the mother was removed from the home by firefighters.

“Any loss of life due to a Georgia fire is hard, but the loss of two children is even harder,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, who is investigating the blaze. “As a husband and father, I am keeping this family and their loved ones in my prayers throughout the coming days. I know my staff will be doing the same.”

State investigators ruled this fire to be accidental.

“LaGrange officials showed extraordinary bravery and resolve by responding to this devastating fire,” King said. “Today marks National First Responders Day, and this incident serves as a reminder of the emotional toll a day at work can have on our police, fire, and EMT professionals.”

The State Fire Investigations Unit will continue investigating this fire alongside LaGrange officials.