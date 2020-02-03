KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing Jefferson County woman whose vehicle was located in Knoxville on Friday.

Tiffany Trull, 48, was reported missing in Jefferson County on Friday, Feb. 28, KPD said.

Her silver Honda was found at Cherokee Farms near Fort Loudoun Lake and, according to Knoxville Police, there is reason to believe that Trull entered the water near the downtown area.

Trull's family, including her son, Tylor Ramey, and her husband, Vince Trull, pleaded with the public on Monday to help find her.

"When you come to the point where you know, you can't call somebody and say, 'hey, I love you,' that's very hard," Ramey said.

Ramey said he last talked to his mother the day she went missing and has spent every day since trying to find her.

"It was like any other day," Ramey said. "I gave her a hug, gave her a kiss, told her I hope she had a great day... when you see your family suffering, trying to find somebody, it's hard and that's why we're asking for all the help we can get."

Over the weekend, Knox County emergency responders completed an extensive search of the river which included assistance from the Knox County aviation unit, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Blount County boat units, as well as the KPD search and rescue team.

According to KPD, it is continuing to utilize all available resources to assist in the resolution of the missing person case and all leads are being followed.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for anyone who owns property along the Tennessee River to check their docks, boathouses, property lines, banks and outbuildings that have not been recently checked.

"Residents that live along this Tennessee River that have boats and docks and potential cameras that are watching those boats and docks, we need them to review footage from the hours on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. to see if they picked up anything," Vince Trull explained.

"Additionally, if anyone has video that captures any part of the Tennessee River, the KPD would appreciate any assistance in receiving that video," a release from KPD said.

"There's so much water coming through here that you could be anywhere from here to the dam," Ramey added. "We ask everybody and anybody that is out there that has a house, please look."

If anyone has any information relevant to the case or available video, they are urged to please call 865-215-7317 or message the KPD on Facebook at KnoxvillePD.

