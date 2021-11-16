After hours-long standoff and fire in LaGrange, suspect 'believed' to be dead, police say

Police said they believe the suspect fired in excess of 300 rounds at officers Tuesday night and even disabled one of their armored vehicles.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A police standoff in LaGrange is still going on after several hours Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, however, police said the suspect is "believed to be deceased."

LaGrange Police responded to an incident in the area of Sunny Point and Moss Creek. A heavy police presence is in the area, LaGrange Police said.

Authorities asked people to stay out of the area and asked those who live in the area to remain inside their homes. Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police were starting to let people back into the neighborhood.

The incident began on Monday when police responded to the home regarding a welfare check for two 8-year-old children. They were safely removed from the home.

On Tuesday, the police department was serving a mental health court order. Before that was served, they said credible information was received and arrest warrants were filed for six counts of terroristic threats, cruelty to children and felony obstruction of an officer.

With the information known that the suspect was heavily armed with explosives, officers began evacuating the area. The suspect began firing off an AR-15 and that's when the standoff began.

At this point, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and police began trying to make contact with him using armored vehicles, technology, including a robot.

Police said they believe the suspect fired in excess of 300 rounds at officers last night and even disabled one of their armored vehicles.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a fire broke out inside the home, setting off multiple rounds of ammunition. They said they knew he had explosives and "hundreds - if not thousands of rounds" of ammunition. They do not know who started the fire and believe he is not the one setting off the guns.

Police said the last interaction they had with the suspect was around midnight with an exchange of gunfire.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.