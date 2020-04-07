45-year-old man dies on Lake Lanier despite rescue attempt by fellow swimmer

It's the second known drowning at the popular lake in less than 24 hours.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a swimmer has drowned after going under the waters of Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon.

According to DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon, game wardens were called to the area of Lanier Park on the lake around 12:30 p.m. There, they learned that a 45-year-old man was swimming at the beach area when he went under.

He was pulled from the water by another swimmer, McKinnon said. However, he did not survive. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending the notification of his family.

This is the second known drowning to occur on the lake in less than 24 hours. The previous afternoon, a man departed a moving boat into the waters near Duckett Mill Campground. That incident has been classified as a boating fatality.

Lake Lanier is a nearly 40,000-acre reservoir located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta that holds about 637 billion gallons of water according to the Lake Lanier Association.