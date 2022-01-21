Lamborghini driver indicted on murder charges after woman 'thrown out' of vehicle

The incident happened in October of 2021.

ATLANTA — The man accused of pushing a woman out of a moving a Lamborghini has now been formally charged with murder in her death. Catherine Kahn was found in the middle of a Buckhead intersection after being hit by a car on Oct. 10. She later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities initially said Khan was either pushed out or fell from the moving Lamborghini. But 911 calls later revealed a witness said they saw the 28-year-old being "thrown out" of the Lamborghini after a fight.

The driver is Alfred Megbuluba. He turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail in connection to Kahn's death days after she was killed. Indictment documents accuse the 31-year-old man of pushing Khan out of the moving car, leading to her death. His lawyer claims Kahn was drunk and would not get out of his car, but Megbuluba did not push her.

"Mr. Megbuluba is not guilty of the charges lodged against him. The death of Ms. Khan was a tragic accident. We expect the evidence at trial to show that she may have been intoxicated, and jumped or fell out of the vehicle on her own accord," Megbuluba's attorney, Steve Sadow, previously told 11Alive in Oct. 2021.

The indictment documents also formally charge Megbuluba of financial transition card fraud and theft, alleging he stole Khan's debit card and used it to buy a Red Bull, tobacco products, and a pack of gum at a nearby gas station before she was pushed out of the car.

Mikey Hollingsworth, a friend of Kahn's, previously told 11Alive the young woman was "free-spirited," and put everyone before herself.